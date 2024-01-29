Care home residents explore world of The Royal Mint Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Mint Museum loaned Brampton View Care Home a reminiscence box containing all sorts of items to provoke conversation and memories including old style money like shillings and crowns, a replica of the royal mint, a replica of the Queen’s Coronation Medal, Coins from around the world that are made at the Royal Mint and much more.

Residents had the chance to hold the items for close inspection and listen to audio and video clips of how the items are made and their history.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “Throughout the years, we have been using technology more and more both to connect our residents with loved ones and to bring them all kinds of different tours, talks and performances. Our residents love learning about new things so they were all really interested in the reminiscence box from the Royal Mint and the items they had carefully selected to send us. There are so many amazing museums to choose from, we will definitely spend more time exploring historical items after this.”

Royal Mint Museum Box

Jean resident at Brampton View Care Home said; “It was very exciting, enjoyable and informative. Seeing the collection of coins got me thinking about when I used to collect coins and commemorative items from the royal family. It brought back many memories and I am thrilled I got to take part.”