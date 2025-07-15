Care home invites community to a day of music

Music Day

Collingtree Park in Collingtree will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of musical entertainment on Friday 22nd August.

Taking place from 11am guests will be able to enjoy music through the years as local musicians perform in our gardens. Join our residents, families, and team for an unforgettable afternoon filled with live music performances, resident and staff sing-along and delicious homemade treats.

Fay Gooch, General Manager at Collingtree Park says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our music day. Music has a special way of connecting people across generations, and we look forward to seeing our residents sing, dance, and enjoy themselves alongside their families and neighbours - hope to see you all there!”