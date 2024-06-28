Care home hosts 'Mad Hatters' garden party
Barchester's Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering are hosting a community Mad Hatters tea party on Saturday 29th June 2024, everyone is welcome to join the residents and staff for fun in the sun!Come and enjoy an afternoon of tea and cakes with fun and games for all ages.Don't be late for this very important date! From 11am till 4pm.
Come and dance the afternoon away with a performance by singer Dean Jones, try your luck on the prize winning games and try our chefs home baked goodies to see if you shrink or become big!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.