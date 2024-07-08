Care home hosts advice day for community
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Advice Day featured individuals from the local PCSO, GamCare Gambling Support, Just Try 1 Comforts and Community Law Service from Northampton. They each brought with them information leaflets and equipment for everyone to sample. Questions were answered and individual tailored advice given.
Those in attendance were able to try beds and recliner chairs as well as other specialist equipment, join neighbourhood schemes to alert them of crimes or criminal activity in their area and discuss any financial concerns they may have.
The companies who joined the event were grateful for the opportunity to speak to more individuals about the services they can provide.
General Manager Mo Masedi said: “We’re enjoyed having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about various topics and being able to offer advice on life. Brampton View Care Home are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.