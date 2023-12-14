Care home fundraising toy drive for charity
Brampton View called upon staff, residents, relatives and friends of the home to donate children’s toys and clothing for Christmas. Within the time frame everyone gathered up over six containers worth of items which were donated to the centre in time for their Christmas event this weekend, where children will get to visit with Father Christmas whilst parents can select a gift to take home for them.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “We love to support charities throughout the year, we pick different causes to support that have been selected by staff, residents and friends of the home. The Doddridge Centre was originally selected by Barchesters Charitable Foundation and we have chosen to keep working with them. We are a family home so we feel really proud to have been able to donate these items for such a good cause. Thank you to everyone who donated!”
Barchester’s Charitable Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by giving grants to help them connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. For more information please visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk
