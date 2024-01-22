Care home embraces flower power
International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people. From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.
Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging afternoon, reminiscing about their gardens and flowers in the home’s garden which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the beautiful designs they create for inside the home for all to enjoy!”
