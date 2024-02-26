Care home donatest to Restore Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The care home welcomed Deborah into the home and gave her a tour around the facilities and she spent time talking with residents and staff about Restore Northampton and what life was like in the home.

Deborah, funding and engagement officer, said “The home is beautiful and it was great to meet both staff and residents and learn more about them. We are so grateful for all they have done and we can’t wait to work together on our next project.”

Brampton View Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours, fundraising and collecting for local charities.

Brampton View Meets Restore Northampton