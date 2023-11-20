Care home celebrates King Charles' birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Head chef Glenn Combs whipped up a tasty selection of scones for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. Residents took part in a variety of royal–themed events including making their own crowns to become king or queen for the afternoon and listening to their favourite classical music!

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents love a Celebration and they love the Royal family so they all enjoyed the tea and scones to mark the King’s birthday, for a lot of us we’re still getting used to celebrating a King’s birthday, but some of our residents do remember previous Kings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velma resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been such a long time since we had a King on the throne but I do remember King George. I really enjoyed becoming Queen Velma for the afternoon, although wouldn’t want the job permanently.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brampton View Residentd

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.