News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Care home celebrates King Charles' birthday

Never known to miss a chance for a celebration, Brampton View Care Home in Northampton marked the King’s birthday on November 14th with a right royal tea party.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Head chef Glenn Combs whipped up a tasty selection of scones for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. Residents took part in a variety of royal–themed events including making their own crowns to become king or queen for the afternoon and listening to their favourite classical music!

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents love a Celebration and they love the Royal family so they all enjoyed the tea and scones to mark the King’s birthday, for a lot of us we’re still getting used to celebrating a King’s birthday, but some of our residents do remember previous Kings.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Velma resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been such a long time since we had a King on the throne but I do remember King George. I really enjoyed becoming Queen Velma for the afternoon, although wouldn’t want the job permanently.”

Brampton View ResidentdBrampton View Residentd
Brampton View Residentd
Most Popular

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.

Related topics:ResidentsNorthampton