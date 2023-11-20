Care home celebrates King Charles' birthday
Head chef Glenn Combs whipped up a tasty selection of scones for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. Residents took part in a variety of royal–themed events including making their own crowns to become king or queen for the afternoon and listening to their favourite classical music!
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents love a Celebration and they love the Royal family so they all enjoyed the tea and scones to mark the King’s birthday, for a lot of us we’re still getting used to celebrating a King’s birthday, but some of our residents do remember previous Kings.”
Velma resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been such a long time since we had a King on the throne but I do remember King George. I really enjoyed becoming Queen Velma for the afternoon, although wouldn’t want the job permanently.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.