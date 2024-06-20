Canny Funny Charity Fundraiser at local pub

Canny Funny at the Playhouse September 2023

Local improv comedy group Canny Funny are performing another charity fundraiser show at The Pomfret Arms this Friday . The group will be supporting Animals in Need Northamptonshire.

The group , which comprises of several members of local theatre groups , have been performing together for the last few years and delight audiences with their quick witted sketches , scenes and songs in the style of popular television show " Whose line is it Anyway?"

They have performed at a variety of venues including at Nottingham and Leicester Comedy Festivals and a monthly show at the Pomfret Arms.

They wanted to support local charities with their shows and have held several succesful fundraisers for Unicef and The Lowdown.

Toni from the group told us, "We can’t tell our audience what to expect because we don’t know what to expect, but whatever it is, it’ll be unrehearsed, possibly informative and definitely fun!"

Neesha added," I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of generous animal lovers challenging us to use their suggestions ( as crazy as they like) and give them a good time."