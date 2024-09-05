Cancer and Neonatal support charity taking to the water in exciting fundraising extravaganza

Local charity Ailsa's Aim, along with New Wave Events are hosting the inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival at Billing Aquadrome on September 28th and there is still time for local businesses to get involved!

Inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival to Make a Splash for Charity at Billing Aquadrome.

On September 28th, the serene waters of Billing Aquadrome will come alive with the rhythmic drumming and paddling of dragon boats as the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival makes its debut. This exciting new event, organised by New Wave Events and local Cancer and Neonatal support charity, Ailsa's Aim, promises to be a thrilling day of racing, community spirit, and charitable giving.

The festival is being held to raise vital funds for Ailsa's Aim, a local charity dedicated to supporting Cancer patients and families with babies in Neonatal care locally.

Ailsa's Aim offers much-needed assistance and provides free support care packs to individuals and families in need, ensuring that those facing challenging times receive the practical and emotional support they deserve.

With dragon boat racing at the heart of the event, teams of local businesses, community groups, and sports clubs will compete against each other in a series of high-energy races. Each boat, powered by a team of enthusiastic paddlers and guided by a drummer, will strive to be the fastest on the water. But beyond the competition, the festival is about bringing the community together for a common cause and there will be lots of other activities and stalls to visit on the day.

Organisers are calling on local companies and clubs to get involved. "There’s still time to sign up for the races," said a spokesperson for Ailsa's Aim. "It’s a fantastic opportunity for team-building and to make a real difference in our community. Sponsorship packages are also available, offering businesses a way to support the event while gaining visibility and demonstrating their commitment to local causes."

Sponsorship of the dragon boat teams provides companies with a unique chance to showcase their brand, engage with the community, and contribute to a worthy cause. The funds raised will directly support the continued provision of care packs, which are distributed free of charge to cancer patients and families with newborns in neonatal care throughout the Northampton area.

As the excitement builds for race day, both Ailsa's Aim and New Wave Events are hopeful that the event will not only raise much-needed funds but also increase awareness of the critical support they provide to the local community. With a festive atmosphere, entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to cheer on the teams, the inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival is set to be a memorable day for all involved.

For those interested in participating or sponsoring a team, now is the perfect time to get involved. Visit the official event page or contact Ailsa's Aim for more details on how you can contribute to making this inaugural event a huge success.