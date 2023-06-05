This is open to all (not just members of CAMRA). All you do is grab a card from one of the 23 pubs and buy either a half pint or full pint of LOCALLY brewed real ale. The pub will give you one of its unique stickers for your card. Collect at least 16 of these stickers and take your card to the Albion Brewery Bar and they will swap it for 2 bottles of beer and a free glass. Collect all 23 stickers and your card will go into a prize draw for a case of beer. You have 3 months to complete the Ale Trail - it ends on the 31st August after which no stickers or prizes will be given out. Here are the pubs on the Ale Trail: Albion Brewery Bar NN1 1PR Artizan NN1 4HS Black Prince NN1 4AE Bold Dragoon NN3 3JW Cordwainer NN1 2AQ Foundryman Arms NN5 5LE Fox and Hounds NN2 8DJ Garibaldi Hotel NN1 3DX Lamplighter NN1 3JS Malt Shovel Tavern NN1 1QF Olde Cobbler NN2 8BN Olde England NN1 4BP Pomfret Arms NN4 8BS Princess Alexandra NN1 5QP Road To Morocco NN3 3AG Roman Way Brewery NN7 4PS Royal Oak NN7 1NJ Saxon Tavern NN6 0NA Shipmans NN1 2HG The Fish NN1 2AA Thomas A Beckett NN5 5HY Three Horseshoes NN6 0QA Wheatsheaf NN5 7HN