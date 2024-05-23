CAMRA Ale Trails 2024 in Northampton this weekend
On the back of a successful Ale Trail last year the Northants Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is launching this year's Trail this Bank Holiday weekend.
It launches at the Phipps Beer Festival which takes place at the Albion Brewery on 25th/26th and 27th May. You don't have to be a member of CAMRA to take part and its a great way to spend the summer and discover different pubs!
Northants CAMRA wish to support pubs and local breweries and the Ale Trail is a practical way of doing this. Members of the public can pick up an Ale Trail card from the Phipps Beer Festival or at the Northampton Beer Festival taking place the following weekend at Beckets' Park. Take the card to any of the pubs, order a half or full pint of locally brewed real ale and you will get a sticker for your card. Collect 20 stickers and you can claim a glass, collect all 30 stickers and the first 25 get a free brewery tour plus your card goes into a prize draw for a case of ale.
Its a great way to spend your summer (the Trails end on the 31st August) - you don't need an excuse to visit a pub, but now you have one!
A similar Ale Trail is taking place in pubs around Kettering and Wellingborough.