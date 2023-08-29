News you can trust since 1931
Calling all train fans! Northampton is the next stop!

Stay and play for children of all ages that love trains. Easy to find and plenty of parking!
By Jo DaleContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

At Trainmaster Northamptonshire we fill the room with everything train!

Watch as the children get hands on with our huge train track. There are plenty of trains to go round the track, through the tunnels and over the bridges. Let their imagination run wild at the Super Station and check out the problem solving skills as they build their own track.

They can dress up, join in the arts and crafts, read a book or play in the tent while the adults enjoy a coffee.

Part of our huge train trackPart of our huge train track
They can slide down the mini roller coaster and ride on the mini train. There is something for every one.

Events take place across Northamptonshire. Booking is essential and only the children pay. Accompanying adults go free. Child price £7.25 per session.

Tickets are available here:https://trainmaster.co.uk/northamptonshire/

You can find us on facebook here https://www.facebook.com/trainmasternorthamptonshire

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshireTickets