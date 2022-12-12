Whilton Mill Karting and Outdoor Activities centre in Northamptonshire just outside of Daventry is looking to bring the most adrenaline fuelled Santa’s together this Christmas Eve.

They are hosting a ‘fastest lap’ by Father Christmas this December and are asking for Northamptonshire’s best drivers dressed as Santa to come together to race against the clock at Whilton Mill.

This event will make for a great festive way to kick off the festive weekend and will be starting at 11am on the 24th December. Whilton Mill will be taking bookings for anyone who fancies dressing up as Father Christmas to race around the track and take the prize as ‘fastest’ Santa. Entry is free for anyone dressed as Santa and will be given ten minutes to secure the fastest lap around the track.

Whilton Mill Santa Competition

The team want to bring as much festive spirit to the track as possible and want to see any karting enthusiast as well as anyone who just fancies giving it a go! It is open to over 18’s only and entrants must book in prior to entry. Spaces are limited so don’t delay and get yourself booked in! All entrants must be 18 or over.

https://flow.alphatiming.co.uk/whiltonmill/book/activity/iOeEAQP2bEqBmrIxHc8gNw81/availability?d=2022-12-24

“In the spirit of Christmas, we wanted to bring as many Santas to Whilton Mill to kick off the weekend. It’s a great way to start your Saturday before any family gatherings! We can’t wait to see a huge turnout of red suits on the track and think it will be a great laugh and fun for everyone involved,’ said Daniel Whittemore, Executive Director of Whilton Mill.

Every entrant for the fastest lap will be in the running for a Christmas hamper, so make sure to be in for a chance to win by booking on their website here.

