Caffeine and Kilometres: The free women’s run club brewing friendships and fitness

Caffeine and Kilometres Free Women Run Club

Big-city run clubs may have sparked the trend, but now Northampton has its own version with a unique local twist. Caffeine and Kilometres is a completely free, female-only social running group founded by physiotherapist and personal trainer Leisha Skillman. Her mission? To create a fun, welcoming space where women can lace up, grab a coffee, and enjoy the miles together, no drills, no training plans, just the joy of running.

Launched in April 2025, the club has already grown rapidly, attracting more than 250 women in just a few months. Its biggest run so far saw 50 women taking to the streets together, a sight that highlighted both the appetite for community-led fitness and the unique spirit of the group.

The idea was born when Leisha noticed the rise of social run clubs across major cities and wanted to bring that same atmosphere to her hometown. “I kept seeing these cool groups in London where running and community came together,” she explained. “I thought, why shouldn’t Northampton have that too?”

The runs always begin at a local café. The routes are chosen to be scenic and accessible, with the run ending back at the café for a well-earned round of coffee and conversation. Whenever possible, the group chooses independent cafés, helping to support small local businesses along the way.

Summer Run.

Unlike traditional running clubs, there is no emphasis on structured training, pace, or performance. Instead, the focus is on connection and enjoyment. “We’re not chasing times or doing drills,” Leisha said. “The aim is simply to show up, move, and share the experience with others.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. For many members, Caffeine and Kilometres has quickly become a highlight of the week, a chance to switch off from daily stresses, make new friends, and feel part of something bigger.

In today’s digital age, where people are growing up with fewer friends and less face-to-face interaction, initiatives like Caffeine and Kilometres are becoming increasingly important. Free, accessible groups like this are vital in shaping healthier, more connected communities for the future.

With Caffeine and Kilometres, Leisha has successfully blended the energy of a modern social run club with the warmth of a local community initiative. And as word spreads, the group looks set to become a staple part of the town’s running and social scene.