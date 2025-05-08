Café Scientifique – the impact of Botox on mood during perimenopause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Science for the price of a cuppa' talk is on Thursday, May 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May’s Café Scientifique will be presented by Elaine Williams, a registered Mental Health Nurse currently undertaking her PhD at the University of Northampton.

This talk will examine Elaine’s research on the lived experiences of perimenopausal women who have undergone BoTNA treatment. Elaine will discuss the qualitative methods used and explore themes of aging, self perception and emotional wellbeing. I-poems are used to highlight participants’ subjective narratives, providing fresh insights into the intersection of aesthetic medicine and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perimenopause is a transformative phase in a woman’s life, marked by hormonal fluctuations. Despite the well-documented physiological symptoms, the emotional and psychological aspects remain under-explored. Could aesthetic interventions like BoTNA (Botox, commonly known for its cosmetic applications) play a role in mood regulation?

Microscope/research.

Engage in a thought-provoking discussion on women’s health and aesthetic medicine – we look forward to seeing you.

The event is free to attend, but refreshments will be available to purchase on the evening. To attend, please register at bit.ly/CafeSciBotox