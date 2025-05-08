Café Scientifique – the impact of Botox on mood during perimenopause

By Jason Day
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
'Science for the price of a cuppa' talk is on Thursday, May 15.

May’s Café Scientifique will be presented by Elaine Williams, a registered Mental Health Nurse currently undertaking her PhD at the University of Northampton.

This talk will examine Elaine’s research on the lived experiences of perimenopausal women who have undergone BoTNA treatment. Elaine will discuss the qualitative methods used and explore themes of aging, self perception and emotional wellbeing. I-poems are used to highlight participants’ subjective narratives, providing fresh insights into the intersection of aesthetic medicine and mental health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Perimenopause is a transformative phase in a woman’s life, marked by hormonal fluctuations. Despite the well-documented physiological symptoms, the emotional and psychological aspects remain under-explored. Could aesthetic interventions like BoTNA (Botox, commonly known for its cosmetic applications) play a role in mood regulation?

Microscope/research.Microscope/research.
Microscope/research.

Engage in a thought-provoking discussion on women’s health and aesthetic medicine – we look forward to seeing you.

The event is free to attend, but refreshments will be available to purchase on the evening. To attend, please register at bit.ly/CafeSciBotox

Related topics:ScienceUniversity Of Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice