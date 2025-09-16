Burton Latimer Duck Race returns – a quacking quality comeback

By David LoydHearn
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 15:28 BST
The much-loved Burton Latimer Duck Race is making its grand return for the first time since lockdown on Sunday, September 21, at Burton Latimer Pocket Park — and it’s set to be the ultimate back-to-school celebration for families across the town.

With 2,000 rubber ducks racing down the River Ise, the event promises cash prizes for the fastest finishers, a raffle full of exciting local giveaways, and a full afternoon of live entertainment, stalls, games, food, bar and community fun.

  • Event kicks off at 1pm
  • Duck race begins at 3pm
  • Duck entries and raffle tickets available only on the day
  • No entrance fee — everyone is welcome!

“This year’s race is all about bringing people together after the summer holidays,” said a spokesperson from the organising committee. “It’s a joyful way to reconnect, celebrate the end of summer/welcome of autumn, and enjoy everything our community has to offer.”

The river is flowing and ready for ducksplaceholder image
The river is flowing and ready for ducks

A massive thank you to our generous sponsors:

Goddard Self Storage, The Olde Victoria, and Hawkes Group — community support makes this event possible!

The Duck Race is proudly supported by Burton Latimer Town Council and the Mayor, and organised by a dedicated committee of local volunteers.

Residents of Burton Latimer nominated a local group or project they care about to receive a share of the Duck Race Fund.

Voting of the groups will take place:

  • At the Duck Race event on September 21
  • At Burton Latimer Library until close of business on September 27

We encourage visitors to Be Eco Friendly – Come on Foot, Be Prepared – Bring Lots of Change, Be Comfortable – Bring Your Own Chair

For updates, please follow Burton Latimer Duck Race | Facebook

