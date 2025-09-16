Burton Latimer Duck Race returns – a quacking quality comeback

The much-loved Burton Latimer Duck Race is making its grand return for the first time since lockdown on Sunday, September 21, at Burton Latimer Pocket Park — and it’s set to be the ultimate back-to-school celebration for families across the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 2,000 rubber ducks racing down the River Ise, the event promises cash prizes for the fastest finishers, a raffle full of exciting local giveaways, and a full afternoon of live entertainment, stalls, games, food, bar and community fun.

Event kicks off at 1pm

Duck race begins at 3pm

Duck entries and raffle tickets available only on the day

No entrance fee — everyone is welcome!

“This year’s race is all about bringing people together after the summer holidays,” said a spokesperson from the organising committee. “It’s a joyful way to reconnect, celebrate the end of summer/welcome of autumn, and enjoy everything our community has to offer.”

The river is flowing and ready for ducks

A massive thank you to our generous sponsors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goddard Self Storage, The Olde Victoria, and Hawkes Group — community support makes this event possible!

The Duck Race is proudly supported by Burton Latimer Town Council and the Mayor, and organised by a dedicated committee of local volunteers.

Residents of Burton Latimer nominated a local group or project they care about to receive a share of the Duck Race Fund.

Voting of the groups will take place:

At the Duck Race event on September 21

At Burton Latimer Library until close of business on September 27

We encourage visitors to Be Eco Friendly – Come on Foot, Be Prepared – Bring Lots of Change, Be Comfortable – Bring Your Own Chair

For updates, please follow Burton Latimer Duck Race | Facebook