Burton Latimer Duck Race returns – a quacking quality comeback
With 2,000 rubber ducks racing down the River Ise, the event promises cash prizes for the fastest finishers, a raffle full of exciting local giveaways, and a full afternoon of live entertainment, stalls, games, food, bar and community fun.
- Event kicks off at 1pm
- Duck race begins at 3pm
- Duck entries and raffle tickets available only on the day
- No entrance fee — everyone is welcome!
“This year’s race is all about bringing people together after the summer holidays,” said a spokesperson from the organising committee. “It’s a joyful way to reconnect, celebrate the end of summer/welcome of autumn, and enjoy everything our community has to offer.”
A massive thank you to our generous sponsors:
Goddard Self Storage, The Olde Victoria, and Hawkes Group — community support makes this event possible!
The Duck Race is proudly supported by Burton Latimer Town Council and the Mayor, and organised by a dedicated committee of local volunteers.
Residents of Burton Latimer nominated a local group or project they care about to receive a share of the Duck Race Fund.
Voting of the groups will take place:
- At the Duck Race event on September 21
- At Burton Latimer Library until close of business on September 27
We encourage visitors to Be Eco Friendly – Come on Foot, Be Prepared – Bring Lots of Change, Be Comfortable – Bring Your Own Chair
For updates, please follow Burton Latimer Duck Race | Facebook