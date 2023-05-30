Bruce Lee Season goes on sale at Northampton Filmhouse...here's how to get tickets

On 20 July 1973 the world lost Bruce Lee, the man often credited with bringing Martial Arts to the West. Despite having a relatively short career he is a Hollywood and pop culture icon. Northampton Filmhouse is celebrating the life and films of the original martial arts master, culminating in a screening of his masterpiece, Enter the Dragon, on the 50th anniversary of his passing.

The season, which runs on Thursday nights, starts on 15 June with 1971 movie The Big Boss, which sees the newly employed Cheng Chao-an promoted to foreman due to his combat skills and promised a meeting with the big boss. However, when he discovers the factory’s covert criminal operations, he takes the law into his own hands.

Fist of Fury (from 1972) can be seen on 22 June. Having been forced to his homeland of China after an incident, Chen Zhen relocates to stay with family in Thailand, swearing to his mother to avoid violence in his new life, but his oath is tested when he confronts trouble in his job.

Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragaon

The season continues with Way of the Dragon (also from 1972), being shown on 6 July. Bruce Lee directs and stars in this film which features the first meeting of Lee and American martial arts master Chuck Norris as they face off in Rome’s Colosseum.

Next, screening on 13 July, comes controversial later film Game of Death, from 1978, a movie blended from footage filmed before Lee’s death and footage filmed by Robert Clouse. The story follows Billy Lo, an international martial arts superstar fighting against a racketeering syndicate that has ordered his death.

The season culminates on 20 July, with the movie often described as the biggest martial arts epic ever filmed, Enter the Dragon. The story sees Lee, determined to avenge the death of his sister, penetrating Han’s stronghold and entering the brutal martial arts tournament Han is staging. Not released until after his death, in 1973, the film catapulted Bruce Lee to international fame.

Film tickets are £10.50, with concessions at £9.50, and tickets for 18-25 year olds just £5.50, but cinema-goers can save up to £10 with a season pass if booking for multiple films in the Bruce Lee Season. To find out more and to book, visit www.northamptonfilmhouse.com or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

Way of the Dragon