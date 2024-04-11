British Heart Foundation fundraiser - can you help me please?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My hope is to see people enjoying themselves and forgetting the worries of the world for a few hours, and as an added bonus, also help raise money for charity.

I've booked Brixworth village hall on Saturday 28th September 2024 from 3:30pm until 0:30am. Tickets are only £6.00 for adults, and children under five go free. 100% of that goes to charity.

The charity I've chosen is the British Heart Foundation which you'll hopefully agree is a mighty worthy cause , and if you'll excuse the pun, it is also one close to my own heart.

There will be face painting for children during the afternoon, a licenced bar, and even a live band & disco. We hope to have food available via an external catering company.

We're hoping to hold a raffle, and anything you might be able to offer in advance as prizes will be most gratefully received. Advance tickets can be purchased soon from Lee at Lovells Hardware in the village, and there will also be a limited number of tickets available on the door on the day subject to the maximum capacity of the hall.

I'd be truly delighted if you'd consider supporting this event. Please come and have fun and help a worthy cause at the same time .