Britain's hottest magician Magical Bones arrives in Northampton on 20th September!

Magical Bones: Soulful Magic

NATIONAL TOUR 2023

“A dazzling show… full of imagination and flair”

★★★★

The Guardian

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he performed to packed houses, the hottest British talent from the magic scene, breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent, MagicalBones, is set to embark on a national tour with his acclaimed unique high energy magic show, Soulful Magic.

Bones brings a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course the coolest, break-dance moves. This cutting-edge show is more than a deceptive spectacle of grand illusion - it’s a concert of Soulful Magic.

Bones uniqueness resides in his ability to effortlessly combine intricate sleight of hand with mesmerizing illusions and jaw-dropping break-dance moves. No one else has this ability - he is the future of magic.This new exceptional showis the culmination of over 10 years of stage work that Bones has been performing since his first stage show, The Sleight Of Dance (2011) up to his most recent success, Black Magic(2019-2021).

His exceptional blend of comedy, multiple magic styles, and breakdance skills make him one of the most interesting, entertaining and impressive talent to witness and this spellbinding show is a must-see for both adults and children.

Speaking on Soulful Magic, Bones says: “I couldn’t be more eager to go on tour and keep on sharing my passion with the world. With trust at the core, Magic can really inspire. I’ve always used magic to share my experiences of street culture & lifestyle and all the heroes that have inspired me- this show is a testament to all these things. I have poured my heart and soul into these new effects pushing myself to the realms of impossibility, and I believe this is my most ambitious project to date.”

Versatile, ingenious, and dynamic, Bones’ originality stands alone. He has quietly built a loyal following through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, West End and multiple TV appearances, including his breath-taking performances as a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, which the judges described as the ‘best-presented magic act I’ve ever seen!’

And although this is not a kid’s show, both adults and children are welcomed. Prepare to be dazzled!

About Magical Bones

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname ‘Bones’ because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals’ number 1 smash hit single, Singing in The Rain.

Now focusing as a magician & illusionist, Bones has just completed a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, UK tour having previously wowed audiences in the West end and internationally as part of the worldwide hit Impossible. Additionally, his other television appearances include Sky/Amazon's Around the World in 80 Tricks, The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (USA), BBC Scotland’s Pure Magic, ITV1’s ThisMorning, and as the headline performer closing BBC1’s BAFTA Awards

What the press have said about Magical Bones:

‘A winning personality and tricks that wow the audience with their dexterity… there is no doubt that Essien is a brilliant sleight-of-hand magician’ British Theatre Guide

‘A spellbinding show leaving the audience gasping in disbelief’ ★★★★ Wee Review

‘Magical Bones has created a fresh and surprisingly educational experience, and he never loses a beat’ World Magic Review

Social media:

Listing information:

2nd March 2023 Swindon Arts Centre

3rd March 2023 Monmouth Savoy Theatre

9th March 2023 Beccles Public Hall & Theatre

10th March 2023 Didcot Cornerstone

17th March 2023 Liverpool Playhouse

18th March 2023 Norwich Playhouse

19th March 2023 Leicester Curve

23rd March 2023 Barrow In Furness The Forum

24th March 2023 Lancaster Grand

26th March 2023 Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

31st March 2023 Bridport Electric Palace

1st April 2023 Launceston Town Hall

2nd April 2023 Plymouth Quad Theatre

5th April 2023 Salford The Lowry (Quays)

6th April 2023 Radlett Centre

12th April 2023 Poole Lighthouse (Theatre)

13th April 2023 Farnham Maltings

14th April 2023 Bridgwater McMillan Theatre

16th April 2023 Winchester Theatre Royal

21st April 2023 Leeds City Varieties

27th April 2023 Milton Keynes The Stables

28th April 2023 Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre

29th April 2023 Crewe Lyceum

30th April 2023 Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse

5th May 2023 Maidenhead Norden Farm

12th May 2023 Scarborough Spa Theatre

13th May 2023 Huntingdon Performing Arts Centre

20th May 2023 Bury St Edmonds Theatre Royal

25th May 2023 Chipping Norton Theatre

26th May 2023 Southend Palace Theatre

27th May 2023 Bedford Quarry Theatre

15th September 2023 Bristol Redgrave Theatre

16th September 2023 Henley-on-Thames Kenton Theatre

20th September 2023 Northampton Royal & Derngate

22nd September 2023 Solihull The Core Theatre