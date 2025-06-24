Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Songs features songs from Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift and Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s choirmaster Gareth Malone OBE has announced a UK-wide tour, bringing his show Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Song to 20 cities across the country this autumn.

The show, which features iconic songs from the 1960s to today, will come to Northampton Royal & Derngate on 27th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth will be backed by his live band and signers, as well as local choirs, as he guides the audience through a setlist that includes Single Ladies by Beyoncé, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey and more.

Britain’s choirmaster Gareth Malone to bring singalong tour to Northampton Royal & Derngate

Speaking on the tour, Gareth said: “I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with my fourth singalong tour. The audiences have been incredible, and these special evenings are my absolute highlights of the year.

“I can't wait to get on stage and celebrate my fiftieth — and fifty incredible songs that are guaranteed to make you sing.”

Known for his work on multiple BBC series including ‘The Choir: Military Wives’ and ‘Sing While You Work’, Gareth Malone OBE has inspired the nation through his award-winning TV programmes, concert tours and recordings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing-Along-A-Gareth 4: 50 Years of Song celebrates the simple joy of singing together and promises the ‘ultimate feel-good night out’.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 26th June via www.myticket.co.uk/artists/gareth-malone