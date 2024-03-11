Bring in the Spring with a barn dance in Weedon Bec

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a sell-out event on New Years Eve, the time has come to dance the night away at Weedon Village Hall again. The upcoming dance will feature live music from Derby-based duo Doug Eunson and Sarah Matthews, who play a variety of instruments including fiddle, melodeon and hurdy-gurdy. There will also be dance instructions from "caller" Lisa Heywood, who is based in Rugby. Lisa is a pro at guiding complete beginners through the steps, and to anyone who's shy about getting on the dance floor she says "as long as you're having fun you're doing it right!"

The barn dances at Weedon are organised by a team of volunteers under the banner of Northants Ceilidhs (pronounced Kay-lees). The group have been running dances in Northampton since 2009 and moved the events to Weedon in 2023. The word ceilidh is from Scottish Gaelic, and loosely translates as a party with music, dancing, singing and poetry. These days it's often used to talk about an evening of dancing, similar to a barn dance. The events at Weedon include a mix of dances from traditions around the UK, “it’s a bit of a fusion of ceilidh and barn dance – and all the dances are great fun!” says Lisa.

