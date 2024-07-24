Bridgerton Themed Afternoon Tea Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dearest Gentle Readers,It has come to this author's attention that a most delightful affair is on the horizon, set to unfold within the esteemed confines of the Manor House. Whispers of anticipation echo throughout the ton, promising an afternoon steeped in elegance and refined amusement, true to the very essence of Bridgerton sophistication.

Lady Caroline Rufferton of the Historic Rescue Society is hosting this grand afternoon tea on Sunday 15th September at 1pm, to raise funds for essential repairs and maintenance to the hall. Upon arrival, guests shall be greeted with a glass of refreshing raspberry lemonade, setting the tone for an afternoon of opulent leisure.

The festivities shall commence in the Ballroom, where an exquisite Afternoon Tea awaits. Indulge in delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and cakes so divine they could tempt even the most steadfast of hearts.

As the dulcet strains of the live singer fill the air with melodies from the celebrated show, guests may partake in traditional garden games of the era, including Croquet, and Quoits. Additionally, vintage craft holders will present their finest wares at charming stalls, offering unique treasures for your perusal and delight.

Regency Ladies Enjoying Tea

One must not miss this opportunity for an afternoon of cultured revelry and genteel indulgence. Until then, dear readers, I remain ever watchful.

Yours truly,

Lady W