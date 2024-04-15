Brewpoint hosts first ever ‘Thriftathon’ in Bedfordshire!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The day will be based entirely around the concept of sharing, a fundamental aspect of the spirit of charity, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the incredible work at the Teenage Cancer Trust. Brewpoint are also aiming to tackle the 30% of unwanted clothes that end up in landfill sites every year.

Brewpoint are now seeking help from people in and around the Bedfordshire area, and are ready to receive donations of clean, good condition second-hand clothing, in any size, style or gender. Any clothes and accessories are welcome and will be gratefully received, including shoes, bags, non-prescription sunglasses, belts, hats, scarves and more. Any donations that guests would like to make should be dropped in the dedicated donation basket in the Brewpoint taproom.

