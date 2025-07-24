Brand new state of the art storage facility in Northampton - Launch event 22-08-2025

We are excited to announce the launch of our brand new, state-of-the-art Self Storage facility, Here Self Storage in Northampton, located at Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.

To celebrate our opening, we’d love to invite our neighbouring businesses to pop along and meet with us at our launch event on Friday 22nd August, 11am-2pm!

We would be delighted to welcome you to our facility, meet with you, and explore how we can support your business, or even personal storage needs. Our state-of-the-art storage units are designed to accommodate a variety of requirements, whether for commercial purposes or personal use, such as during a home move or just de-cluttering.

Join us on our launch event, enjoy complimentary refreshments and activities, and let us welcome you and show you around our brand-new facility.

RSVP now on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/here-self-storage-northampton-launch-event-tickets-1473594192899?aff=oddtdtcreator

Hope you can make it!

Kind Regards

