Brand new state of the art storage facility in Northampton - Launch event 22-08-2025
To celebrate our opening, we’d love to invite our neighbouring businesses to pop along and meet with us at our launch event on Friday 22nd August, 11am-2pm!
We would be delighted to welcome you to our facility, meet with you, and explore how we can support your business, or even personal storage needs. Our state-of-the-art storage units are designed to accommodate a variety of requirements, whether for commercial purposes or personal use, such as during a home move or just de-cluttering.
Join us on our launch event, enjoy complimentary refreshments and activities, and let us welcome you and show you around our brand-new facility.
RSVP now on Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/here-self-storage-northampton-launch-event-tickets-1473594192899?aff=oddtdtcreator
Hope you can make it!
Kind Regards