Brand new event for SME developers arrives in Milton Keynes

On 5th March 2025, the Property Developer Show will debut at The Ridgeway Centre in Milton Keynes, offering SME property developers a unique opportunity to connect with industry-leading service providers and contribute to the UK’s goal of building 1.5 million new homes.

This free-to-attend event features a full day of practical insights delivered by local developers, finance specialists, and procurement experts across two dedicated stages sponsored by CrowdProperty and Procurement 4 House Builders.

Supported by prominent industry leaders, including headline sponsor Roma Finance, the show ensures attendees gain access to trusted expertise and valuable resources.

Making its first appearance at the event is the New Build Zone, an exclusive area showcasing innovative solutions for ground-up developments. From sustainable material suppliers to cutting-edge construction technologies, this zone is tailored to developers working on new build projects.

With over 400 property professionals expected, The Property Developer Show is the perfect platform for networking, exchanging knowledge, and accessing tools to expand property portfolios. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the conversation shaping the future of UK housing.

Scott Williams, Director, Property Developer Show: “I’m excited to bring the show to Milton Keynes. It’s a place that is close to my heart. Although I’m a Northerner, my family originated from the area. It’s also a very exciting area for property development, being surrounded by other great locations such as Northampton and Oxford where the property industry thrives.”

“When I launched the show, it was to give ALL developers a place to grow their business. But everyone knows how complex and difficult ground-up developments can be, which is why as a team we felt it was right to bring a dedicated area where budding and experienced developers can meet new service providers that can help them on their journey.”

Registration is open for free tickets at www.propertydevelopershow.co.uk and join us for a day of learning, collaboration, and growth.