Brampton View residents remember the Fallen on Armistice Day
They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.
As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities including making poppy displays and singing along with Fiona Harrison to the wartime classics.
Sheila, a resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive”
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11th and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.
