Brampton View residents remember the Fallen on Armistice Day

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities including making poppy displays and singing along with Fiona Harrison to the wartime classics.

Sheila, a resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive”

Remembrance CommemrationsRemembrance Commemrations
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11th and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

