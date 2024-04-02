Brampton View celebrates Easter in style
Residents at Brampton View Care Home enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from raffling a homemade Easter egg to a visit from the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday. Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of traditional roast lamb and all the trimmings prepared by the home’s head chef Glenn Coombs.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and particularly enjoyed a visit from the Easter bunny. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”
Pat, a resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter. It is wonderful how much effort the home goes to for Easter and every other event we celebrate!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.