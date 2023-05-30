Brackley Players will be performing Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit from Wednesday 31 May to Friday 2 June 2023 at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.

A smash hit in the West End and Broadway and a firm favourite with audiences all over, Blithe Spirit sees cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine facing unexpected consequences when he invites the flamboyant medium Madame Arcati to hold a séance in his home. Part drawing room comedy, part ghost story, this improbable farce offers wit, conflict and big laughs.

Taking a collaborative approach, the production is co-directed by Jim Howson, Dave Toman and Scott Saffrey, all of whom have regularly been seen performing in Brackley Players productions. The cast features Chris Epps as novelist Charles, Lisa Saffrey as his second wife Ruth, Helen Price as his first (deceased) wife Elvira and Alice Adams as Madam Arcati. The cast is completed by Josh Ryan and Hayley Goddard as Dr and Mrs Bradman, and Jacky Silvester as the maid Edith.

Brackley Players present Blithe Spirit

Jim Howson, whose recent directorial credits include Neighbourhood Watch and Gaslight, said: “Blithe Spirit is a great piece of writing that really stands the test of time, conjuring up some wonderful situations as the colourful personalities clash. We’ve got a great cast together for this production, and we’re having a lot of fun teasing out all the wonderful nuances of this hilarious plot. We can’t wait to share this with our audiences!”

Brackley Players will present Blithe Spirit on three nights, from Wednesday 31 May to Friday 2 June 2023 starting at 7.30pm, at Southfield Primary Academy, on Banbury Road in Brackley. Tickets are £10, with concessions priced £8, and can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk. Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold food and drinks (no nuts).

This amateur production of Blithe Spirit is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk