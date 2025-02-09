Brackley Players entertain with their evenings of One-Act Plays this February

To herald in the spring, Brackley Players will present An Evening of Three One-Act Plays, for three nights, from Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 February 2025 at Brackley Baptist Church. To herald in the spring, Brackley Players will present An Evening of Three One-Act Plays, for three nights, from Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 February 2025 at Brackley Baptist Church.

The group has put together a selection of short plays, all directed by different members of the company, to make up a great evening of entertainment. The programme includes A Visit from Miss Prothero by Alan Bennett, Departure Lounge by Leonie Thompson, and Murder in Little Grimley by David Tristram.

Directed by Jim Howson, A Visit from Miss Prothero sees the recently retired Arthur Dodsworth receive an unexpected visit from his former secretary. This touchingly real story, marked by ironic wit and compassion, is by the acclaimed writer Alan Bennett, perhaps best known his plays The Madness of King George, The History Boys and The Lady in the Van.

The first half of the evening will be rounded off by Departure Lounge, directed by Dave Toman. This short play by Leonie Thompson sees social media influencer Gemima forced to reassess her actions.

Brackley Players in rehearsal for their evening of One Act Plays

For the second half of the evening, Brackley Players present Murder in Little Grimley, the sixth play in David Tristram’s hugely popular and hilarious Little Grimley series about the antics of a hapless amateur dramatic society. In Murder in Little Grimley, directed by Alice Adams, the group attempt to stage a murder mystery, but the lines between real life and fiction soon start to blur…

Brackley Players will present their evening of three one-act plays for three nights, from Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 February starting at 7.30pm, at Brackley Baptist Church, on Waynflete Close in Brackley (NN13 6AE). Tickets are £12, with concessions priced at £10, and they can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk. Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold snacks and drinks.