Brackley Care Home hosts Sunday litter pick in the town

Brackley Care Home, in Wellington Road, Brackley, will be the starting base for an environmental clean-up from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, 24th March. Local families are being invited to join care home staff, residents and members of the environmental group, Brackley Litter Wombles, in a litter pick.
By Julie WilsonContributor
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
Julie Wilson, Brackley Care Home's Customer Relations Manager, said: "We care passionately about the environment of our town and hope lots of local people will support our event. Everything that is required to litter pick, inluding litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided."

Following the event the volunteers will be invited into the Kingsley Healthcare care home's Maypole Cafe for teas, coffees, juices and cakes.

"We want to continue our support for the Brackley Litter Wombles and make this a regular event," said Julie.

Staff and residents of Brackley Care Home are preparing for Sunday's litter pickStaff and residents of Brackley Care Home are preparing for Sunday's litter pick
"They are a very active group, led by Conrad Woolley and Trish Savill, and they do an amazing job to keep Brackley beautiful."

She said many of the home's residents were eager to take part in the event.

Brackley Litter Wombles, named after the environmentally conscious Wombles of Wimbledon Common, from the popular 1970s children's television programme, have built up an impressive 400-plus membership and host regular events, including weekly Wednesday Wombles.

Details can be found on the website https://www.brackleylitterwombles.co.uk/

