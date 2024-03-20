Brackley Care Home hosts Sunday litter pick in the town
Julie Wilson, Brackley Care Home's Customer Relations Manager, said: "We care passionately about the environment of our town and hope lots of local people will support our event. Everything that is required to litter pick, inluding litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided."
Following the event the volunteers will be invited into the Kingsley Healthcare care home's Maypole Cafe for teas, coffees, juices and cakes.
"We want to continue our support for the Brackley Litter Wombles and make this a regular event," said Julie.
"They are a very active group, led by Conrad Woolley and Trish Savill, and they do an amazing job to keep Brackley beautiful."
She said many of the home's residents were eager to take part in the event.
Brackley Litter Wombles, named after the environmentally conscious Wombles of Wimbledon Common, from the popular 1970s children's television programme, have built up an impressive 400-plus membership and host regular events, including weekly Wednesday Wombles.
Details can be found on the website https://www.brackleylitterwombles.co.uk/