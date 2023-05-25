BOWL THE KIDS OVER THIS HALF TERM WITH A VISIT TO TENPIN

Bowling at Tenpin

From 30th May to 2nd June until 5pm each day, Tenpin has launched a fantastic range of strikingly good value deals across their venues that are sure to bowl the family over!

In celebration of the half term holiday, Tenpin is offering discounted bowling packages for just £8.70 for juniors and £11.20 for adults until 5pm, meaning that families can enjoy a day of fun for less, whatever the weather!

With further offers on bowling and burgers, as well as deals on laser tag and karaoke*, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

After ‘sparing’ some time on the bowling lanes, why not check out the other activities that Tenpin has to offer? Those who love to battle it out can get their hearts thumping in Tenpin’s futuristic laser tag arenas*, with a game of laser tag and a meal for £7.50, while aspiring singers can get their groove on in one of the high-tech karaoke rooms, with 30 minutes for just £10*!

Families can also get their game on with state-of-the-art arcade spaces and pool tables, while professional puzzlers can work together to crack codes in Houdini’s award-winning escape rooms

No matter where you’re spending your half term holiday, Tenpin’s got you covered with striking deals in venues across the UK. Visit https://www.tenpin.co.uk/ for details.

• 1 game of laser tag and a meal for £7.50 at Bristol, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Colchester, Coventry, Crewe, Derby, Eastbourne, Gloucester, Luton, Nottingham, Plymouth, Rochdale, Southport, Stafford and Walsall • 30 minutes of karaoke for £10 at Star City, Bristol, Cambridge, Castleford, Cheshire Oaks, Colchester, Coventry, Croydon, Doncaster, Dudley, Gloucester, Harlow, Northampton, Nottingham, Plymouth, Telford and Walsall • Enjoy exhilarating escape rooms at Acton, Birmingham Star City, Bristol, Cheshire Oaks, Coventry, Crewe, Doncaster, Gloucester, Kingston, Nottingham, Southampton, Walsall and York These half term deals are available to enjoy from Tuesday 30th May to Friday 2nd June 2023, on weekdays until 5pm.