Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum Festival' 2024 in Northamptonshire
Get ready to indulge in spicy jerk chicken, flavorful jerk pork, and other delicious Caribbean dishes.
Sip on tropical rum drinks while grooving to the sounds of reggae and soca music.
Don't miss out on this epic event that brings a taste of the Caribbean to your doorstep!
7 Amazing Caribbean Food Stalls (Pirates From The Caribbean Kitchen, K&Q Cuisine, Jamrock Catering, Irie Shack, Friends and Family, Food and Vibes 2021, Chef Bigga, and Box Food).
10 Judges (Adi Alfa, Charmaine Chanakira, Cllr Craig Skinner, Dizzle Comedian, Graeme Benson, Judith Jacobs, Karen Peacock, Noble Dan, Zahra Josephine) will asses which one has the most flavousome food.
The UKs Best Rum and Rum Cocktails.
An amazing kids area with the best brownie and treats stall (Brooklyn Cookie Company)in the UK.
Music By Decka Set It Off, DJ Longers, Green Fly Fayah, Reggae Choir and TheSheJay.
A Day Not To Be Missed.