Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum Festival' 2024 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to the **Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum Festival' 2024** - the ultimate celebration of Caribbean flavors and vibes! Join us on **Sat Jul 13 2024** at Meadow Park, Kettering.

Get ready to indulge in spicy jerk chicken, flavorful jerk pork, and other delicious Caribbean dishes.

Sip on tropical rum drinks while grooving to the sounds of reggae and soca music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss out on this epic event that brings a taste of the Caribbean to your doorstep!

The Best Food and Drink Festival.

7 Amazing Caribbean Food Stalls (Pirates From The Caribbean Kitchen, K&Q Cuisine, Jamrock Catering, Irie Shack, Friends and Family, Food and Vibes 2021, Chef Bigga, and Box Food).

10 Judges (Adi Alfa, Charmaine Chanakira, Cllr Craig Skinner, Dizzle Comedian, Graeme Benson, Judith Jacobs, Karen Peacock, Noble Dan, Zahra Josephine) will asses which one has the most flavousome food.

The UKs Best Rum and Rum Cocktails.

An amazing kids area with the best brownie and treats stall (Brooklyn Cookie Company)in the UK.

Music By Decka Set It Off, DJ Longers, Green Fly Fayah, Reggae Choir and TheSheJay.