Young author Aston Smith shines bright with book on space and charity work

At an age when most kids are still dreaming about what they want to be when they grow up, 12-year-old Aston Smith is already living his dreams.

Aston, who is autistic and has ADHD, recently published his second book, "Things About Space," which has captured the imaginations of readers young and old.

Aston's fascination with space began at an early age, and his passion only grew over time. His first book, "The Solar System," laid the foundation for his growing reputation as a knowledgeable and engaging young author. His latest work, "Things About Space," delves even deeper into the mysteries of the universe, offering insights and facts that have impressed even seasoned astronomers. The young author’s dedication to his subject matter is evident in the meticulous research and engaging storytelling found within the pages of his book.

But Aston’s achievements don’t stop at authorship. He has also been appointed as the Junior Astronomer for the charity UK Astronomy. In this role, he engages with the community, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for space, and inspiring others to look up at the stars with wonder and curiosity.

In a remarkable display of generosity, Aston has dedicated thousands of pounds from the sales of his book to UK Astronomy. His contributions have helped fund educational programs and outreach initiatives, ensuring that others can continue to learn about and explore the cosmos.

Aston's work has not gone unnoticed. He has been awarded the prestigious Rose of Northamptonshire award in recognition of his outstanding contributions. This accolade honors individuals who have made a significant positive impact on their community, and Aston’s work with UK Astronomy and his charitable donations certainly fit the bill.

Moreover, Aston has been nominated for a BBC Bravery award for his work in schools, where he speaks passionately about his books and his "superpower"—autism. Aston believes that his autism is what has helped him to be so creative and dedicated to his work. His talks have inspired many students, showing them how to embrace their unique abilities and passions.

Aston's mother, Lyndsay, and the local community have expressed immense pride in his accomplishments. "Aston has always been incredibly passionate about space," said Lyndsay. "We are so proud of him for not only writing these amazing books but also for his generous spirit in supporting such a worthwhile cause and inspiring others with his story."

As Aston continues to inspire those around him with his knowledge and kindness, his story serves as a shining example of how one young individual can make a significant difference in the world.

For more information about Aston Smith and to purchase copies of his book "Things About Space," visit Aston's personal website www.astonsmith.me.uk or to learn more about UK Astronomy and its initiatives, please visit www.ukastronomy.org. UK Astronomy is a registered charity 1190172