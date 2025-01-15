Twins launch British drama about a forklift truck competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The raven brothers release gritty new screenplay - before the world is replaced by robots and AI.

With AI gearing up for world domination, Simon and Chris Raven, twin brothers and writers from Northamptonshire, embarked on a quest to create a story that explores the lives of the people working in warehouses before the industry is completely automated and replaced by robots and AI.

“The Big Fork Off” is a high-action drama set in the heart of the UK’s logistics golden triangle, and is centred around a misfit crew of warehouse workers who enter a forklift truck competition.

The first work of fiction by the Raven Brothers, “The Big Fork Off: To the Edge - An Original Screenplay” was released in paperback on January 14, 2025, and is available from all major book retailers.

Bookcover: "The Big Fork Off: To the Edge - An Original Screenplay" by the Raven Brothers

Simon and Chris Raven studied at Lawrence Sheriff School in the town of Rugby, where the story is set, and for many years financed their travel and writing by working in warehouses on the DIRFT Industrial Estate. In total, they are the co-authors of five published travel books, with a sixth on the way, following a 2,000km cycle ride from Daventry to the Shetland Islands during the summer of 2024.

“The Big Fork Off” marks a transition for the author duo into screenwriting, and will be closely followed by the comedy-drama for radio “Jack & Laurel Can’t Travel”, which is due for publication in May 2025.

Simon Raven explains: "The Big Fork Off was inspired by our fascination with the often-overlooked world of warehouse life. There's so much drama, intensity, and human struggle in these environments that we felt were ripe for exploration."

Chris Raven adds: "We wanted to create a story that delves into the lives of people working in these settings, showing their personal battles, relationships, and resilience. It's a world where every character carries their own weight, and we were keen to bring that to a screenplay."

The Raven Brothers. Chris (L), Simon (R)

Not for the faint-hearted, "The Big Fork Off" revolves around the central character Jay Branagan, an ex-con.

Chris elaborates: "Jay is a complex character, haunted by his past and driven by a sense of duty to his dying mother. He is trying to navigate a world that isn't very forgiving. His involvement in a forklift truck rodeo adds a unique layer of tension and competition to the narrative."

Simon adds: "Jay's relationship with other characters, especially Max, adds depth to his journey. Max, a disillusioned public school dropout, and Jay form an unlikely bond. Their shared experiences and individual quests for redemption create a powerful dynamic that propels the story forward."

The screenplay by the writing duo, which promises a mix of intense drama, love, and violence, is out in paperback - January 14, 2025.

Simon concludes: "We hope audiences connect with the characters and their stories. There's a lot of heart in this screenplay. Resilience and complexity of the human spirit are key themes to the plot."

Chris adds: "And we hope they enjoy the ride! It's a thrilling journey that we believe will resonate with readers on multiple levels."

With the rapid development of AI, robotics, and the automation of day-to-day processes threatening jobs, could “The Big Fork Off” be one of the last true human movies?

Simon reflects: "The future ahead is unwritten. Warehouses have long played an important role in employing people in the region where we were both raised. It is difficult to imagine how our towns will look in ten years' time. I guess we have to believe in the human power to adapt."