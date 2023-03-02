News you can trust since 1931
Towcester is currently running it’s Book Week and this weekend it's all about politics, thrillers and childrens’ illustration

Time is running out to enjoy the various events at Towcester’s Book Week and this weekend Dame Andrea Leadsom will be ‘navigating the ups and downs of politics’, that are all in her published book

Debbie Murphy
By Debbie Murphy
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Mayor Martin Johns has been packing the first ever Towcester Book week with published writers and illustrators to help inspire the county to get reading, writing and drawing too.

Running through the week when children have been dressing up and celebrating World Book Day, there is a great line up and there are still tickets for the events available to buy at Towcester Library, Humbugs Of Towcester or on the door.

Here are the events you can still join:

Towcester Book Week is on!
Friday March 3

7.30pm Dame Andrea Leadsom and Judith Allnatt at The Sawpits Centre for book signing and interviews about their books

Saturday March 4

11am Author Sarah Meyrick interview at The Sawpits Centre

Dame Andrea Leadsom will be talking about her published book
11am & 1pm - Illustration Workshop at Towcester Library from professional illustrator and cartoonist Irena Richards

2pm - Louise Jensen, million-copy bestselling author at The Sawpits Centre to talk about her book.

3:30pm - Towcester Writers’ Group at Towcester Library

With the whole town getting involved, you may even see some book themed shop windows to be entertained by.

All proceeds will benefit the mayor’s chosen charities which this year are Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Girlguiding Towcester and the 1st Towcester Scouts.

So, take a stroll through Towcester this weekend, visit the cafes and take a moment to enjoy the literature from our county.

Towcester