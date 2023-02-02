The first ever Book Week in Towcester is set to become a success with the line up of authors and events to take place.

A best-selling thriller writer, and a politician are just two of the must see interviews to taking place between March 2 - 12 and pre-booking tickets is advised.

Towcester’s Mayor, Martin Johns said: “This is a great opportunity during the week of World Book Day, for our town to celebrate reading, writing, creativity, and our local library service. Let’s make our town’s Book Week a great success.”

Towcester's frst Book Week will be taking place March 2 - 12

Dame Andrea Leadsom who’s been at the centre of government during some of the most turbulent periods in recent British history will be in conversation at the Sawpits Centre on Friday March 3 at 7.30pm. She will be with former BBC journalist Richard Dallyn, to talk about her new book, Snakes and Ladders.

Louise Jensen will also be at the Sawpits Centre on Saturday March 4, talking about her million selling psychological thrillers. She will be giving out tips on how she plots her novels and creates vivid characters.

Other authors include novelists Judith Allnatt and Sarah Meyrick who will be talking about their work.

Towcester Writers’ Group members will also be at Towcester Library reading from their recently published anthology and are available to speak to. The group has been running since 2012 and meet monthly.

For young people aged 9 plus, there will be two workshops on Saturday March 4 at Towcester Library, on how to draw dynamic, eye-catching cartoons, from professional illustrator and cartoonist Irena Richards.

Although you can get tickets on the door on the day, these events are best to be prebooked to ensure a seat. Tickets are available now from both Towcester Library and Humbugs of Towcester,

There will be book signings and sales at all events.

All proceeds from events are going to the Towcester Mayor’s Charities, which this year are Cynthia Spencer Hospice, local Guides and Scouts, and other youth groups.