‘This is Kings Heath calling!’ New book illustrates a truly social art and community collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new book of artwork chronicles a novel community-based project with the people of Kings Heath and partners including University of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kings Heath has long been seen as a ‘left behind’ area, one with ‘challenges’ and ‘issues’…but things are starting to change.

There are growing calls to enhance Kings Heath, and one initiative – supported by University of Northampton (UON) – is using art to boost the community’s sense of belonging and pride in their surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artists and art researchers have been working with residents to create ‘zines’ – self-published magazines – that explore their needs, desires, and future visions for their home.

Kings Heath Calling images

The zines have now been collated to create a new book called Kings Heath Calling, giving a clear and present picture of community action, creativity and spirit.

The two artists who helped design and deliver the Kings Heath Calling book are Dylan Fox and Billy Hawes, founders of Silly Gooze and University of Northampton graduates.

Kings Heath Calling has been developed in collaboration with West Northants Community Safety and Engagement Team and art researchers from Coventry University and Middlesex University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their collective thoughts, drawings, and ideas have now been compiled into a new book, published by Northampton-based Silly Gooze and launched in April 2025.

People at the launch event for Kings Heath Calling.

Andrew Hewitt, Professor of Art and the Public Sphere at University of Northampton, says: “This book serves both as a document and a call to action, inviting contributors to offer ideas for the local area. It highlights the importance of community voices in shaping the places where we live. It captures not only individual reflections but also the shared concerns and aspirations that unite Kings Heath residents.

“The team and I are very excited to continue working with the communities of Kings Heath, including a ‘crafting, creating and conversing’ project. For this, no advanced sewing skills will be needed; participants will apply letters and shapes to the hanging, working together to create a composition that will foster conversation and exchange during the creative process and after it is finished and for people to see.”

UON’s Social Art Club team have follow-up work with Kings Heath which starts in April and will include two UON art students. The next project, People are Publishing, will invite groups, individuals, and volunteers to co-create a stitched wall hanging celebrating personal memories of Kings Heath.