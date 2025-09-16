Northamptonshire author releases her debut novel

After many years as an English teacher, local author Lorna Marlow left the profession in the spring of 2022 to focus on her writing and in August 2025, her debut novel, Finding Home, was launched by Pegasus Publishers, an independent publishing house based in Cambridge.

Finding Home tells the tale of two women, separated by 70 years and 300 miles but united in suffering and the determination to go to any lengths to find a safe place to call home.

Set in Cornwall, the rugged landscape plays host to the unfolding drama as protagonist Lucy flees her violent marriage and begins again in a cottage on a Cornish clifftop, inherited from a woman she has never met. Slowly, Lucy rebuilds her life and unravels the story of her mystery benefactor, a woman with her own demons to battle and from whom, Lucy learns to face her own.

This is Lorna's first novel and showcases both her writing talent and her love of Cornwall, a place she describes as owning a piece of her soul.

'Writing about Cornwall is ideal,' she says. 'Northamptonshire is about as far from the sea as one can get in this country, but when I'm writing, I can visit Cornwall every day in my imagination. I'd love to live there one day but for now, Northamptonshire is definitely home.'

Finding Home can be purchased from Amazon, Waterstones or any independent bookshop and you can find Lorna at several events across the county and beyond over the coming months.

Visit the events page on her website at www.lornamarlow.co.uk to see where she will be appearing or follow her journey on Instagram @lornamarlowauthor.