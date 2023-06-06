Northampton's town centre library in 'very poor condition' with extensive repairs set to given the go-ahead

A plan for extensive repairs to Northampton’s Central Library is likely to get the go-ahead from councillors this week.

West Northamptonshire Council will need to get approval from its own members for the repairs to the Grade II listed library in Abington Street.

The work will include repairs to stonework, windows and the library’s roof.

The Abington Street library first opened in 1910 and was designed by local architect Herbert Norman. It was first listed in 1975.

It will also involve the part-dismantling and rebuilding of a chimney stack to allow the replacement of a steel plate that is corroding.

The council’s conservation team is in favour of the work going ahead to maintain the building.

Other effort to stop water leaking into the building and plaster work is also set to be approved.

In papers, a council planning officer said: “The works are intended to safeguard the future of the building. There is therefore no harm and a significant public benefit.”

The authority posted a public notice outside the library to inform the public of the likely impending work but no one responded to support or object to it.

It said the building’s roof has suffered partial failure, which has led to “localised patches” of leaks.

Other problems include damaged or missing lead flashing to the building’s roof lights.

Some windows have “significant” timber rot. Timber windows at the back of the building are in “very poor condition”, while some windows are boarded over after glass inside them broke.

Scaffolding will be put up during the works, the authority said.