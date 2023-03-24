Northampton woman's life inspires a new novel by her American author son

Andrew Bassett dreamed of being a writer from an early age. For someone growing up in California, in the United States, stories about life in England were probably uncommon for most, but not for Andrew. His mother Rosa, called Rosey by some, was born and raised in Great Britain, Northampton England to be exact. Mum shared many amazing tales from her life, in her home country with him.

Rosa's stories included surviving the Battle Of Britain while hiding in her family's basement with her sister and mum. Her father, Fred Andrew, whom her son was named after, fought the fires in London for the British Government. Rosa also shared with her son, her many adventures while growing up in England. She dated both a German prisoner-of-war in secret and a famous English cricket star, eventually marrying an American soldier, Andrew's father, and moving to America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the states, she was greeted with many things she didn't expect, homes without indoor plumbing, a nation that seemed to never end in size or scope, and a country in the grips of an ugly war between the races. These stories and many more are the basis for Andrew Bassett's new novel honoring his English mother's life, "The Rosey View Of The World".

Northampton's Own Rosey

A sizable portion of the story from the new book takes place in Northampton England, but the story behind the new novel is equally interesting.

Andrew had never realized his writing dreams, and then the unthinkable happened, his beloved mother suddenly passed away. Two things then occurred that would push Andrew to finally fulfill his desire to become an authour. First, his siblings too heartbroken to speak at their mother's services asked Andrew, the youngest child in the family, to give the eulogy. Secondly, Andrew discovers that his mother has left him a handwritten biography of her life, written over many decades of time. Tasked with the delivery of her eulogy and with the pages of her life spread out before him, not to mention years of memories of stories acquired firsthand from his mother, Andrew shared his mother's life at her funeral. The response to his efforts delighted him and also inspired him. He realized that day after his mother's services were over, his mother's story could inspire more than just friends and family, but could indeed inspire the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Bassett's just released new book, inspired by many true events, aims to do just that. Rosey fought to break down barriers between countries, races, and even sexes. As her proud son will tell you, she didn't just try to scale these walls, no, she bloody well tore them down.

Andrew's new novel, "The Rosey View Of The World", is available online at bookstores worldwide.

New Novel, "The Rosey View Of The World" By Andrew Scott Bassett

Rosey on the left, who inspired a book based on her amazing life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad