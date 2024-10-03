Northampton features in new illustrated book on historic English towns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton is one of 26 English towns to be featured in a new book, which explores key routes within each of the towns and considers the elements which make these routes enjoyable and effective in leading to the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time of increased pressure for new urban development, there is a concern that the lessons learned about the creation of an attractive ‘streetscape’ have become forgotten.

Featuring some of the most attractive and interesting historic town centres in England, this book analyses why the key routes within each town might provoke joy or interest for the inhabitant or passer-by. It considers the topography and layout of these towns and how we might experience them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the town studies includes two historical maps, and beautiful illustrations by British architect and television presenter, Ptolemy Dean.

Streetscapes by Ptolemy Dean, published by Lund Humphries, 2024

Not only is each case study full of fascinating history and detail, but as the book moves through each town, themes, patterns and groupings between the towns emerge, offering valuable lessons for new development today.

Streetscapes is published by Lund Humphries (September 2024) and can be ordered via the Lund Humphries website