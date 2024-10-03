Northampton features in new illustrated book on historic English towns

By Milly Chapple
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northampton is one of 26 English towns to be featured in a new book, which explores key routes within each of the towns and considers the elements which make these routes enjoyable and effective in leading to the town centre.

At a time of increased pressure for new urban development, there is a concern that the lessons learned about the creation of an attractive ‘streetscape’ have become forgotten.

Featuring some of the most attractive and interesting historic town centres in England, this book analyses why the key routes within each town might provoke joy or interest for the inhabitant or passer-by. It considers the topography and layout of these towns and how we might experience them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each of the town studies includes two historical maps, and beautiful illustrations by British architect and television presenter, Ptolemy Dean.

Streetscapes by Ptolemy Dean, published by Lund Humphries, 2024Streetscapes by Ptolemy Dean, published by Lund Humphries, 2024
Streetscapes by Ptolemy Dean, published by Lund Humphries, 2024

Not only is each case study full of fascinating history and detail, but as the book moves through each town, themes, patterns and groupings between the towns emerge, offering valuable lessons for new development today.

Streetscapes is published by Lund Humphries (September 2024) and can be ordered via the Lund Humphries website

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice