Northampton features in new illustrated book on historic English towns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At a time of increased pressure for new urban development, there is a concern that the lessons learned about the creation of an attractive ‘streetscape’ have become forgotten.
Featuring some of the most attractive and interesting historic town centres in England, this book analyses why the key routes within each town might provoke joy or interest for the inhabitant or passer-by. It considers the topography and layout of these towns and how we might experience them.
Each of the town studies includes two historical maps, and beautiful illustrations by British architect and television presenter, Ptolemy Dean.
Not only is each case study full of fascinating history and detail, but as the book moves through each town, themes, patterns and groupings between the towns emerge, offering valuable lessons for new development today.
Streetscapes is published by Lund Humphries (September 2024) and can be ordered via the Lund Humphries website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.