Northampton children's author publishes Christmas book

The book is David’s third in a series of bedtime stories originally created in the 1990’s when his daughter Jenny was a young girl.

They have now been updated to feature David’s Granddaughter Evie.

The beautifully illustrated stories are set in Wales and based on mental images from David’s own early years In Blaenau Ffestiniog and holidays on the Gower coast.

David Hale and daughter Jenny Wood

The series of books is illustrated by Cheshire based Nicholas Child.

They are ideal for young readers (5 -9 years old) and for adults to read to youngsters from 3 years of age.

The first book ‘Dai and The Missing Baby Crocodile’ introduced the principal character Dai, who was the subject of mistaken identity. It also featured a very cheeky goat called Gareth, who ‘Gets everywhere’, young readers really love to find him in the books. (Price £6.99)

Book 2 ‘Dai and The Arrival of Diego from Patagonia’ see’s the arrival in Wales of two unexpected animals from Argentina. (Price £6.99)

Adventures of Dai's books

So now Book 3 ‘Dai Rescues Christmas in Llanipandy’ see’s how Evie and her gang are all looking forward to a really ‘white Christmas’ and the arrival of Santa and his reindeers. (An ideal Christmas stocking filler for £7.99)

However too much snow falls and there is a danger that Llanipandy will be snow bound!

Only Dai can save the day!

To find out how he did it you must read ‘Dai Rescue’s Christmas in Llanipandy’.

David and Jenny recently had successful events at the Northampton Museum and T’s at Pitsford Quarry.

