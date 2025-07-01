Northampton author to appear at Award Winning Birmingham Bookshop for a special event
Local author Megan Leyman released her first ever book, The Trip Between the Two in April this year, a book that is a poignant exploration of the human psyche, identity, and the courage it takes to embrace one's true self.
Since launch, the book has been receiving positive reviews online and with that, the Northampton Author is set to appear alongside the Award Winning author Mo Fanning at The Heath Bookshop to discuss 'Rainbows and Lollipops' and 'The Trip Between the Two'
Both authors will be talking about books and their themes such as those dealing with the lives of LGBTQ+ people and more. There will then be a book signing after.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting The Heath Bookshop website