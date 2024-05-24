Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Berry local author and poet has this month published a book of verse containing fifty poems that rhyme.

Easily read and understood, it covers daily events, some personal reflections on life, and seeks to raise a smile anew, thought and sometimes a frown.

Tony, besides this recent publication, has some seven historical crime novels set in Northampton during the English Civil war.

He retired as Deputy Rector of University College, served as a Borough Councillor for twelve years and Northampton Development Corporation for six years.

In his early eighties he still manages to turn out to play with a local Dixieland jazz band.