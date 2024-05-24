Northampton author publishes new book of verse
Easily read and understood, it covers daily events, some personal reflections on life, and seeks to raise a smile anew, thought and sometimes a frown.
Tony, besides this recent publication, has some seven historical crime novels set in Northampton during the English Civil war.
He retired as Deputy Rector of University College, served as a Borough Councillor for twelve years and Northampton Development Corporation for six years.
In his early eighties he still manages to turn out to play with a local Dixieland jazz band.
He would like to highlight the work of some of his writing colleagues in the Northampton Writers group. He is not sure if Northampton has yet got to know what good local books there are available for information and entertainment on a wide variety of subjects.