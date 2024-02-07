News you can trust since 1931
Northampton author 'in talks with film company' after releasing book about 'geriatric' rock band

The author says his latest book is “creating a lot of interest”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT
A Northampton author says he is “in talks with a film company” after releasing a book about a “geriatric” rock band.

Dennis Coath, who has previously written books with former England cricketer Ian Botham and ex-England footballer Peter Shilton, released his latest novel ‘The Band That Time Forgot’ on January 25.

The story is about a “geriatric” rock band, which reforms after 55 years, outsells The Beatles and gets the first female President of the USA elected.

Published by Olympia Publishers, the book is available on Amazon.

