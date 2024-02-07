Northampton author 'in talks with film company' after releasing book about 'geriatric' rock band
The author says his latest book is “creating a lot of interest”
A Northampton author says he is “in talks with a film company” after releasing a book about a “geriatric” rock band.
Dennis Coath, who has previously written books with former England cricketer Ian Botham and ex-England footballer Peter Shilton, released his latest novel ‘The Band That Time Forgot’ on January 25.
The story is about a “geriatric” rock band, which reforms after 55 years, outsells The Beatles and gets the first female President of the USA elected.
Published by Olympia Publishers, the book is available on Amazon.