Meet The Shoppa Squad – Northampton’s newest robot delivery heroes

William was inspired to create The Shoppa Squad by his grandchildren (Amber, Finley, Lilah, Freya and Josie) as they have a fascination for autonomous delivery robots…loving spotting them in their local town...always wanting their picture taken with them...persuading their parents/grandparents to use them to deliver to our door, while wondering at the adventures and journeys they have taken to get there!

In the ‘real world’ The Shoppa Squad readers (today’s children) will be the users, creators, and innovators of future generations of these quirky, and fun robots.

These stories aim to build that lasting affinity with these robots by bringing them alive in this, world's first, series of illustrated stories of adventure, fun and community.

They’re curious, kind, and full of adventure — helping neighbours, solving problems, and learning valuable lessons along the way. Whether it’s a tricky delivery or a moment of teamwork, these lovable characters are winning hearts across their town.

What our publisher has said:

"Having read all the reports and taken note of the Editors’ opinions we can confidently state that your work was found to be an entertaining collection of children’s fiction, very well suited for a young audience. Your concept is of course marvellously original, well-conceived and implemented into each story brilliantly."

In addition a percentage of the profits from the sale of each book will be donated to CRISIS UK: end homelessness. As The Shoppa Squad say "we can't deliver to every home until everyone has a home".

The initial books from the series one are available to buy from a range of online sites now, with series two and three due for publication throughout 2026.

