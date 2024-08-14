Local woman has her first book published: Voices from the Great War Women's Land Army.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire author Helen Frost is a passionate Great War historian who delivers illustrated talks and writes articles on certain aspects of the Great War. Her specialised subject is the Great War Women's Land Army. She has researched this particular subject for 14 years and for the past 7 years has been writing a book which is going to be published by military publishers, Pen and Sword on the 30th October 2024.

On the 30th November 2024, it will be 105 years since the Great War Women's Land Army was demobilised. Helen intends to mark this milestone in many different ways. Few people are aware that a Land Army actually existed during the Great War but through her illustrated talks and her forthcoming book, Helen aims to bring to the fore the captivating stories of those individuals who served from all walks of life and backgrounds. Her book literally fizzes with life and energy, encapsulating the spirit of those that joined the various land organisations at the time. Her book includes details of all 56 recipients of the Distinguished Service Bar or the 'Land Army VC' as it was known and a Roll of Honour dedicated to those that lost their lives whilst serving in the organisation.

So many aspects of her book focus on the more unusual and quirky side of what it was really like to be a Land Girl. It is as if the reader is taken back in time and allowed to enter their unique world.

Voices from The Great War Women's Land Army is available to pre-order now online and will be published by Pen and Sword on the 30th October 2024.