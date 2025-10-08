Local author Lizzie Cantopher and her book ”The Nightingale who lost her Song” are heading off on tour this autumn.

Local Northampton author Lizzie Cantopher is set to take her debut book, "The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song," on a heartwarming book tour throughout Autumn. This exciting journey coincides with World Dyslexia Day on October 8th, offering a unique opportunity to highlight her personal story and connect with readers of all ages.

Lizzie’s book tells the enchanting tale of a nightingale silenced by a fierce wind and her quest to find her voice with the help of her friends - a clever snake, a wise bear, and an honest crow. Through her story, Lizzie aims to instill courage, resilience, and the importance of friendship among her readers.

During the tour, Lizzie will visit a variety of book shops and communities, including the Milton Keynes Indie Literary Festival on the 25th October, the Women’s Institute, Hayling Island on the 4th November and the Mind Body Spirit Festival at Birmingham NEC on 14th November where she will read excerpts from her book, sign copies, and engage in meaningful discussions about the value of perseverance and the impact of friendship.

There are also plans for books to be available at Waterstones Circenster, The Snug in Olney and Luxe Cook Shop in Northampton.

Lizzie Cantopher

Her goal is to inspire children and adults alike, using her own experiences as a dyslexic author to encourage others to embrace their uniqueness and ask for help when needed.

“I’m thrilled to share my journey and my book with everyone during this tour,” said Cantopher. “I want attendees to know that challenges can lead to beautiful stories, and that we are never alone in our struggles.”

"The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song" is available for pre-order online and in bookstores for £19.99, making it a wonderful gift as we approach the holiday season.

Join Lizzie Cantopher this autumn as she travels to celebrate the magic of storytelling, inspire young hearts, and foster conversations around resilience, friendship, and overcoming challenges.

The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song

Details of the tour and other events will be shared Lizzie’s social media channels and local event listings in the coming weeks. If you are a local school or book shop interested in meeting Lizzie and the Nightingale do reach out.

Lizzie Cantopher is a first-time author whose personal journey of overcoming dyslexia fuels her passion for writing and helping others. Through her storytelling, she seeks to empower young readers to embrace their differences and believe in the power of their dreams.

www.lizziecantopher.com