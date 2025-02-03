Local author Alex Stears enchants readers with new adventures of Mr Wiz
The character of Mr Wiz—a delightfully rubbish magician—was born out of a simple request from Alex's daughter for bedtime stories. “I came up with the original story of ‘Mr Wiz and the Dragon’ during dinner,” Alex reminisces. “We loved it so much that I thought it deserved to be written down.”
What began as a father-daughter storytelling ritual quickly blossomed into a literary adventure. When asked whether he has always aspired to be an author, Alex replied, “I’ve always loved creating stories, but I don’t see myself as an author; I’m more of a storyteller who writes them down. I simply wanted to entertain my daughter and wondered if other children might enjoy them too."
In this charming new instalment, Mr Wiz finds himself feeling a bit lonely and decides it’s time to conjure up a new friend. But as hilarity ensues, his magical mishaps lead to unexpected surprises and delightful chaos!
Will Mr Wiz find the companionship he longs for, or will magic create more trouble than he bargained for?
“I love the idea that other parents are reading my stories to their children at bedtime,” Alex adds, expressing his joy at the wider impact his creations have had.
Don’t miss your chance to join Mr Wiz on this whirlwind adventure! ‘Mr Wiz and the New Friend’ is available directly from the publisher at olympiapublishers.com/book/mr-wiz-and-the-new-friend, as well as on Amazon and in all good bookshops.
Get ready for a tale filled with charm, laughter, and a sprinkle of magic — it's bound to be a bedtime favourite!